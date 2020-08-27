Dunkin’ Foundation to provide $1M in emergency funding for North Country nonprofits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The popular coffee house is working to combat hunger and food insecurities during “Hunger Action Month.”

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announced on August 27 the availability of $1million in emergency hunger relief grants. The grants for nonprofit organizations will focus on supporting underserved communities hit hard by the COVID-19 emergency.

Dunkin’ will begin processing grant applications today in preparation for Septembers’ “Hunger Action Month.” All applications will be funded on a rolling basis with donations being awarded immediately upon approval.

Additionally, every gift card purchase during September at DunkinCoffeeBreak will automatically donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. This initiative will fund up to $100,000.

“Fewer volunteers, disruption in the transportation system and a lack of food salvage from grocery stores and restaurants has made it much more difficult to distribute food to those who need it. This is happening at a time when need has dramatically increased due to wide-spread job loss from the coronavirus pandemic and the reduction of weekly payments from the government,” said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “This latest round of grants will have an immediate impact on underserved communities and will support the incredible hunger relief organizations that have kept America running over the past few months.”

During the previous round of funding from the foundation, $1.25 million was distributed in March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

