WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will return on Tuesday, May 23, when guests can make their coffee run count, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The company said the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, created to bring the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness, is dedicated to making a difference. All funds raised on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will go towards local children’s hospitals nationwide, according to the company.

Local proceeds in Watertown will benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to support kids battling illness in Northern New York.

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “Guests who purchase an iced coffee on May 23 will be sipping with a purpose and supporting kids in their own communities. We look forward to helping our guests bring a little extra joy with America’s hardest working iced coffee!”



Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation last year, which was granted to 93 local children’s hospitals across the country.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital received a $29,000 grant to support its Child Life program, which helps patients and families cope with their medical experience by utilizing a variety of techniques to support children’s social, emotional and developmental wellbeing while in the hospital.

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.