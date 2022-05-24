WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — May 25th is Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day, which like years past will donate $1 from every iced coffee sale to a local organization.

This year, sales will support children battling illnesses in local communities by donating proceeds to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

As the only Level One Trauma Center in the region, Upstate is considered a crucial resource for providing care to children and families in the North Country.

According to Director of Retail Development Danielle LaTour, Upstate supports approximately 100,000 pediatric patients every year. Out of this number, nearly a quarter of the patients are North Country children.

“We have a 22-county footprint that we serve for kids,” Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Director of Retail Development Danielle LaTour said. “A lot of kids get treated locally at their pediatrician’s office, but when it comes to that specialized pediatric care, that’s when they come to us.”

Every $1 donated from every Dunkin’ Iced Coffee will help support essential programs and services at Upstate. This includes the Hospital’s Child Life team, which helps offer activities for children during their hospital stay such as movies, games and themed events.

Donations will also help families with additional costs they may endure while children are at Upstate such as parking fees, gas cards and meals.

And LaTour said the Hospital is hoping this will bring communities in the North Country together for families and children that need the most support.

“You never know when you’re going to need your local children’s hospital,” LaTour expressed. “You may have a perfectly healthy child now, and then life happens. It’s just important to be able to ensure that we have these services for not just kids in the immediate Syracuse area, but all of our outlying communities that we help.”

Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day will be held at locations across the North Country. The $1 donation will apply to all Iced Coffee Drinks purchased throughout the day on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.