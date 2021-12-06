Dunkin’, KFC plan grand openings in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two fast-food chains are returning to Massena.

Both Dunkin’ and KFC will be reopening in Massena, New York this week. This was confirmed by White Management Corporation, the owner of the two restaurants on Monday.

Dunkin’ is reopening after being under remodeling for several months. The newly renovated location is the first store location that features Dunkin’s new restaurant design. It features a modern design, a new tap system and service through the Mobile App.

According to White Management Corporation, the official grand reopening of Dunkin’ will be on December 10. To celebrate, 10% of all sales will be donated to the Massena High School Interact Club. Students of the club will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. giving away holiday donuts for donations.

The following day on December 11, the newest KFC restaurant in Massena will be celebrating its grand opening.

Although Massena’s KFC opened its doors earlier this fall, it held off on its Grand Opening to allow for full training of staff and for Dunkin’ to finish its renovations. For the opening, 10% of the sales will be donated to the Salvation Army of Massena.

The restaurant is also offering a “Massena Grand Family Meal Special” throughout the weekend. This will include includes eight pieces of chicken, two large side dishes, four biscuits and a choice of lemon or chocolate cake.

Both KFC and Dunkin’ are co-located within the Mountain Mart convenience store on South Main Street in Massena. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. for both KFC and Dunkin’.