Dunkin’ offering North Country servicemembers free donuts on Veterans Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ is honoring local service members this Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ announced on Tuesday that on November 11, all veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free donut of their choice at participating restaurants in the North Country.

According to Dunkin’, this is part of its Veterans Day initiative. Another program is its “Coffee for Our Troops” program. which has donated over 300,000 pounds of coffee to deployed soldiers.

No purchase is necessary to redeem this offer. There is a limit of one free donut per guest while supplies last and no identification is required.

The free donut offer is available in-store only and not available for orders placed on the Dunkin’ Mobile App.