(WWTI) — Running on Dunkin’ has taken a new form.

Dunkin’ and PUMA have teamed up to launch two limited-edition footwear styles to create a “fresh take” on PUMA’s popular classic GV Special and the Triple Basketball Sneaker.

According to both companies, the style boat “bold co-branding,” featuring pops of pink and orange and details similar to Dunkin’s iced coffee cup.

The limited-edition footwear styles were launched on May 25 in honor of Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day, which was created by Dunkin’ to bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country. The brands also donated their footwear styles to hospital partners across the country.

PUMA x Dunkin’ shoes can now be purchased on the PUMA website, the PUMA NYC flagship store and Dicks Sporting Goods.