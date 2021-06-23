Dunkin’ raises over $83K from star donut campaign for Make-A-Wish Central New York

Dunkin’ presents a donation of more than $83,000 to Make-A-Wish Central New York during a special presentation on Wednesday, June 23 at the Dunkin’ restaurant on Erie Boulevard in Dewitt, NY.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Make-A-Wish Central New York received a sweet gift on Wednesday.

During a special presentation at the Dunkin’ in Dewitt, New York, Dunkin’ presented a donation of $83,259 to Make-A-Wish Central New York. This was the 2021 edition of Dunkin’s annual Star Donut charitable campaign for Make-A-Wish.

During the campaign, guests who donated $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York received a star-shaped donut.

Dunkin’ is honored to support Make-A-Wish Central New York, which works tirelessly to help make the wishes of critically ill local children come true,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We’re thrilled we could provide Northern New York residents with a special treat while supporting an organization that is so important to the children and families in our community.”

“We are so grateful to Dunkin’ and their customers for the ongoing success of this campaign,” added Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann. “From the first year of COVID-19 to the gradual emergence from it, what Dunkin’ and their patrons achieved for wishes in the midst of a pandemic is absolutely incredible. The results from the last two campaigns are phenomenal.”

Since the campaign began in 2013, it has raised approximately $644,00 for local Make-A-Wish chapters throughout upstate New York.

The 2021 campaign ran from April 28 to May 9, 2021.

