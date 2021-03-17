Dunkin’ to award $1 million in emergency hunger relief funding to local organizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ is continuing its fight to help end hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has designated an additional $1,000,000 in emergency hunger relief grants for eligible non-profit organizations, including those in the North Country.

\This is the third round of grant funding lead by the Foundation since the start of the pandemic.

“In March 2020, when the Foundation announced its first emergency relief grants, we didn’t know how wide the impact of the pandemic would be or how long the crisis would last. We did know the need was growing exponentially, so we acted fast to get funds in the hands of those who could make a difference,” said Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Executive Director Kari McHugh. “One year later, we know the vast need is ongoing. Communities need continued support, just as much now as they did at the beginning of the crisis.”

According to Dunkin’, this newest round of funding will result in a total of $3.25 million in Foundation grants since March of 2020.

Additionally, Dunkin’, the Foundation, and Dunkin’ franchisees have also delivered more than one hundred thousand cups of free coffee and donuts to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites across the country since the start of the pandemic.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will be processing grant applications for this new round of funding on a rolling basis starting on March 16, 2021. Donations will be made immediately upon approval.

Local organizations can apply on the Foundations website.