Dunkin’s Annual Iced Coffee Day donates $34K to Food Bank of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin has officially announced the resulting donation from their annual Iced Coffee Day.

The annual campaign, hosted regional franchisees, took place on August 26, and donated $1 from every iced coffee sold to the Food Bank of Central New York. Dunkin’ announced that the 2020 campaign donated $34,000 to the food bank.

Since its inception in 2012, Iced Coffee Day has now generated more than $220,000 for non-profits in Central New York.

“As we look ahead to National Dunkin’ Day, we are excited to announce the results of our annual Iced Coffee Day program while making this additional coffee donation to an organization so vital to families in need during this unprecedented time,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “I would like to thank all of our loyal guests who joined us on Iced Coffee Day to help raise these important funds for Food Bank of Central New York.”

Dunkin’ also celebrated the upcoming National Dunkin’ Day by donating almost 250 pounds of coffee to the food bank.

Food Bank of Central New York serves as the primary food supplier to the emergency food network, comprised of 356 partner agencies, within an 11-county service area across Central and Northern New York. The Food Bank distributed more than 20 million pounds of nutritious food during their last fiscal year.

