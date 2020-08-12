During excessive heat, New Yorkers warned to take safety precautions when working outside

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is urging New Yorkers to focus on their health and safety.

Following excessive heat in the North Country, a substantial concern is weather-related illnesses or deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly.

The Division of Consumer Protection encourages all to follow these tips when in the heat:

Avoid strenuous activity during the sun’s peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outdoor work and activity should be prioritized in the sun’s early hours; between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Stay hydrated by drinking water and non-caffeinated beverages

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air-conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If outdoors, at least SPF 15, and a hat to protect face and head. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on the body.

“With many New Yorkers spending more time at home this summer due to COVID-19, it’s a great time to tackle those outdoor home improvement projects and catch up on yardwork,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, who oversees the New York State Division of Consumer Protection. “I encourage all New Yorkers to keep these basic safety tips in mind when working around the house over the next several months.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.