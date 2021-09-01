Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors Center closing for the season

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Great Lakes Seaway Development Corporation announced that Labor Day will be the last opportunity for the public to to visit the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors Center in Massena.

Public access to the Center’s observation deck at the U.S. Eisenhower Lock will end for the season at 6 p.m. on September 6. The Center has served as a tourist attraction in the North Country since 1961, two years after the Seaway opened and is located off Route 37 in Massena.

A north overlook parking lot will remain available for visitors to view ships even after the Center closes.