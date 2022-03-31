WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ and e.l.f. collaborated to launch a limited-edition makeup collection on Thursday.

The collection includes a variety of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents, available on e.l.f. cosmetics’ website, Ulta Beauty’s website and at Ulta Beauty stores.

The e.l.f. x Dunkin’ menu includes:

The Dunkin’ Dozen: Eyeshadow available in 12 shades with creamy, blendable textures—inspired by Dunkin’ donuts: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

Donut Forget Putty Primer: With a smooth texture, sweet donut scent & soft-focus, glowing finish—the collaborators say “it’s the makeup-gripping formula of your donut-loving dreams.”

Coffee Lip Scrub: An exfoliating sugar scrub that leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a Dunkin’ coffee scent.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set: A sheer, glossy duo of Dunkin’s iconic colors.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge: A donut-inspired sponge for “flawless blending”.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault: The complete 5-piece collection, plus a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f.” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” said Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin’ devotees an exciting, new way to power their ‘get-up-and-go’ daily routine.”