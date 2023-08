WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Motorists in the City of Watertown will have to deal with even more construction starting Monday, August 14.

The City announced Earl Street will be closed and the Van Duzee Street Bridge will be reduced to one lane for maintenance starting Monday.

Traffic will be controlled with a signal at the bridge. Earl Street residents will have access through the Fairgrounds. Work is expected to last into October. If traveling near this work area, exercise extreme caution.