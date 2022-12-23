FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued an early release order for all personnel.

Due to pending severe winter weather, all military and civilian personnel on duty will be released from work at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23.

Blizzard conditions are expected to hit Jefferson County, and the areas surrounding Fort Drum beginning Friday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory throughout the duration of the storm as roads are expected to be impassible.

Military and civilian mission-essential, emergency essential and weather-essential personnel, including those identified for snow removal, will remain on duty unless notified otherwise.

Child and Youth Services, all gyms and the commissary will also close at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Garrison Commander urged all Fort Drum personnel to monitor weather warnings, use caution if travel is essential and practice good weather safety.