ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The sun is again shining on the Thousand Islands region.

The warm weather has brought many boaters and seasonal residents back to the area earlier than normal.

This included Jeff Baase, who has a family cottage on Little Round Island off Clayton on the St. Lawrence River.

“This is the earliest that I’ve ever been out on the River,” Baase said. “We usually come up at the end of April, or the beginning of May.”

Because the summer-like temperatures have tempted the River community, Baase, like many others, launched his boat in the second week of April.

“It’s great,” Baase expressed. “I was afraid after the winter we had been so warm, that we would have a long, snowy April. But this is just like the winter was: unseasonably warm. So I’ll take it.”

But because it is early in the season, and ice cover just melted off of the St. Lawrence River in the past few weeks, the water temperatures remain near freezing.

Due to the air and water temperatures, the U.S. Coast Guard in Alexandria Bay has warned of hypothermia risks.

“Currently, with these water temperatures, if you fall in [wearing normal clothes], hypothermia can set in probably around 15 to 20 minutes,” Coast Guard Officer BMC Josh McGowan warned. “The water temperature is almost freezing.”

The Coast Guard has encouraged anyone on the water to abide by life jacket rules.

According to New York State laws, operators and passengers in vessels 21 feet or under are required to wear a life jacket in cold water months, from November 1 to May 1.

The U.S. Coast Guard also requires all vessels to carry an equal of life jackets as there are passengers.

“But it’s always best to have it on when you’re operating a vessel,” McGowan added.

If there is an emergency on the water, dial 911. For more cold-water safety tips, visit the Coast Guard website.