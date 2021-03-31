Early season muddy trails advisory issued for Adirondacks

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a muddy trails advisory for the Adirondacks; urging hikers to postpone hikes on trails above 2,500 feet.

According to the DEC this advisory was issued as high elevation trails remain covered in slowly melting ice and snow. These trails also feature thin soils then become a mix of ice ad mud as winter conditions melt. The remaining compacted ice and snow is rotten, slippery and typically does not support weight.

The DEC added that avoiding high elevation trails during the Muddy Trail Advisory will help alleviate impacts to the trail tread as thin soils are susceptible to erosion.

Hikers are urged to avoid the following trails until conditions improve:

High Peaks Wilderness – all trails above 2,500 feet where wet, muddy, snow conditions still prevail, specifically Algonquin, Colden, Feldspar, Gothics, Indian Pass, Lake Arnold Cross-Over, Marcy, Marcy Dam – Avalanche – Lake Colden, which is extremely wet, Phelps Trail above Johns Brook Lodge, Range Trail, Skylight, Wright, all “trail-less” peaks, and all trails above Elk Lake and Round Pond in the former Dix Mountain Area;

Giant Mountain Wilderness – all trails above Giant’s Washbowl, “the Cobbles,” and Owl Head Lookout;

McKenzie Mountain Wilderness – all trails above 2,500 feet where wet, muddy, and snowy conditions still prevail, specifically Whiteface, Esther, Moose and McKenzie mountains; and

Sentinel Range Wilderness – all trails above 2,500 feet where wet, muddy, snowy conditions still prevail, specifically Pitchoff Mountain.

The Department of Environmental Conservation urges all hikers to explore lower elevation trails close to home. Visit the DEC website for a list of hikes in the Adirondacks below 2,500 feet.