Early voting to begin in North Country this weekend

WATERTOWN (WWTI) — Voting for primary elections across the region will begin this weekend.

Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties will open polling locations on June 12 for primary election early voting. In all counties, residents will have the opportunity to vote ahead of the 2021 Primary Election through June 20, 2021.

The following dates and times will be open in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties for early voting:

Saturday, June 12: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 13: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 14: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 20: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locations for early voting is listed for each county below.

Jefferson County:

Jefferson County Office Building

175 Arsenal Street

Watertown, N.Y. 13601

Lewis County:

Lewis County Board of Elections

7550 South State Street

Lowville, N.Y. 13601

St. Lawrence County:

St. Lawrence County Human Services

80 State Highway 310

Canton, N.Y. 13617

Election Day for the 2021 Primary Vote will be held on June 22, 2021.