WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New guidelines are in place for residents at Samaritan Health Assisted Living facilities. This was confirmed by Samaritan Health on March 5.

According to Samaritan, subject to the resident’s right to deny or withdraw consent, all facilities must provide immediate access to any resident of visitors of their choice. This includes immediate family or relatives and those who have been granted permission by the resident.

Regardless of whether there is a declared public health emergency, Adult Care Facilities must follow these general guidelines and core principles for all visitation during COVID-19.

Facilities will also be prohibited from limiting the number of visitors a resident can have at once, frequency or length of visits, or requiring advance scheduling of visits. Compassionate care visitors must also be allowed at all times.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask when around other residents or healthcare personnel regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated residents may choose to have physical touch based on preferences and needs.

Additionally, visitors will not be required to be tested, vaccinated or show proof of vaccination for visitation. However, if a visitor declines to disclose vaccination status, the visitor should wear a face mask at all times.

When a COVID-19 case is confirmed in a Facility, visitors will be permitted but be made fully aware of potential risks associated with visitation during an outbreak. This includes even residents who are on transmission-based percautions.

During these times, residents and their visitors will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and visits will be limited to a resident’s room. If a resident is on transmission-based percautions, visitors must be made aware of the potential risks of visiting.

Facilities will also be required to follow core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention. These include:

Quarantne

Hand hygien

Mask wearing and physical distancing in accordance with CDC guidance

Instructional signage throughout the facility

Cleaning and disinfecting high-frequency touched surface

Appropriate staff use of PPE

Effective cohorting of residents

Resident and staff COVID-19 testing when needed

All new guidance issued by Samaritan on March 5 supersedes and replaces all previous Adult Care Facility visitation guidance and recommendations.

The full guidance can be found on Samaritan Health’s website.