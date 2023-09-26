WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of streets in the City of Watertown will be closed as the city tries to finish road work before the end of construction season.

Both East Street and Holcomb Street will be closed through the end of the week as paving work is being done on both roads. The streets are slated to be back open by the end of the day on Friday, September 29.

East Street will be shut down from East Main Street to Moulton Street. Holcomb Street will be blocked off from Mullin Street to Ten Eyck Street.

City officials ask motorists to use caution and seek alternate routes for the duration of the paving project.