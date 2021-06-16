East Coast Watercross Jet Ski races coming to Waddington in June

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jet ski races will take place on the St. Lawrence River this summer.

East Coast Watercross has added Waddington, New York, located on the St. Lawrence River, as a stop to its 2021 tour.

According to event organizers, Watercross is a closed course buoy racing on personal watercraft, where up to 16 watercraft can compete on the same course at the same time. The races last an average of ten laps.

The closed course will be constructed of 20 to 30 buoys on the St. Lawrence River. The races will also include over 20 classes, which will cover all makes, models and skill levels.

“Waddington is an ideal spot for hosting a tour stop due to the expansive waterfront and welcoming locals” stated East Coast Watersports President Christopher Yates.

The weekend-long event will take place at Waddington Beach Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, and will be open to spectators.

Waddington Beach will be open for the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Racing will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking at the beach will be free and open to the public.

The event is being hosted by the Town of Waddington and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

National athletes and local residents interested in competing can enter with their personal watercraft on the East Coast Watercross website.