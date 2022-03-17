WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Easter Bunny is on its way back to Watertown.

The Salmon Run Mall confirmed on Thursday the Easter Bunny will return on March 25 and greet individuals and families through April 16.

While visiting the mall, the Easter Bunny will be available for a “magical Bunny Photo experience.” Professional photo opportunities and packages can be purchased through Cherry Hill.

This year’s display will feature a colorful picket fence and oversized, colorful eggs and flowers. The Bunny is set to be located at the Hobby Lobby end of the Mall in the Court area near Zumiez.

Bunny Hours will be open at the Salmon Run Mall Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Pet night will be held on Monday, April 4.

Walkins are welcome, however guests are encouraged to register ahead to reduce wait times.