WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Here comes Peter Cottontail.

The Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos at the Salmon Run Mall, according to a press release from the Mall.

Cherry Hills Programs will once again bring the Easter Bunny to the Mall starting on Friday, March 24.

Special events this year will include Bunny Cares on March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Pet Photos Night with Bunny on March 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The bunny will be at the Salmon Run Mall through the Easter holiday weekend. Visits and photos will be available during the following times:

March 24 to March 25: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 26: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 27 to March 30: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March 31 to April 1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 2: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 3 to April 6: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

April 7 to April 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations can be made online. however, walk-up visits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Salmon Run Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 9.