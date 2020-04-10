Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán O’Malley April 12 on ABC50

Clip from service by Cardinal Sean O’Malley via YouTube (The CatholicTV Network)

(WWTI) – Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Cardinal Seán O’Malley from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston will air on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at noon on ABC50.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, people worldwide are going to be celebrating Easter in alternative ways compared to traditional gatherings of years past. For the health and safety of their parishioners and the public, many churches across the country won’t be holding service in person.

Parishioners are finding ways to connect with their churches while practicing social distancing. For individuals affected by church closings, tuning into Easter Sunday Mass on television can help them feel connected during a time when many feel isolated.

The Cathedral of the Holy Cross is the mother church of the Archdiocese of Boston, the seat of Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley and a parish to the historic and vibrant South End of Boston.

Dedicated in 1875, the Cathedral endures as a spiritual home and community resource for thousands.

Watch a clip of a previous service from Cardinal Seán O’Malley below and tune into Easter Sunday Mass on April 12 at 12pm on ABC50.

