CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Eddie Montgomery will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on Friday, June 2.

Montgomery, formerly of the duo Montgomery Gentry, and his band, The Wild Bunch, will take the stage to play the hits he and the late Troy Gentry made together, as well as tunes from his raucous solo debut, the rock-driven “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.”

“Montgomery pours a lot of life and emotion into every song on the album, matching his philosophy on living life to the fullest,” Billboard said of Eddie Montgomery’s solo career.

With help of some of Nashville’s best honky-tonk-flavored writers, he has fashioned new music – including the song “Higher,” a duet with country legend Tanya Tucker – that is both a tribute to Montgomery Gentry’s past and a rowdy reach into the future.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200 or by walk-up during box office hours, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $55 to $75.