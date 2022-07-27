WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regal Movie Summer Express is continuing to offer $2 movies in August, and those attending will also have the opportunity to have fun in the lobby after the movie.

Jefferson County Public Health will be hosting movie-related activities, crafts, and information after the movies on August 16 and August 30. On August 16 “Secret Life of Pets” and “Scoob!” will be playing and public health will have a craft for moviegoers to take part in after the movies are over.

There will also be an activity available on August 16 that focuses on rabies safety. On August 30 “Dr. Seuss’ Grinch” and “Shrek” will be playing and move-goers will be able to learn the importance of brushing their teeth by brushing Shrek’s teeth afterward.

More information about the movie schedule and activities happening in the lobby can be found here.