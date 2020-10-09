Edward-Knox Central School District to extend remote learning 2 weeks due to COVID-19 concerns

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following three positive staff members testing positive for coronavirus, the Edward-Knox Central School District is remaining on the side of caution.

The Edward- Knox Central School District recently switched to remote learning following a staff member testing positive for coronavirus. Since the announcement, the district has held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for staff, students and community members.

However, the District announced that students will remain remote through October 26, an extension from the previous October 14 date. Additionally, in-person learning for Southwest Tech and out of district special education students will resume on October 19.

EKCSD stated that they have been working with the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to determine proper return dates and protocols.

