Edward-Knox Central School hosting pediatric vaccination clinic

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be a free vaccination clinic available for children 5 to 11-years-old at the Edward Knox Central School on November 22.

The clinic will be open to any children in the age range who reside, work, or study in the United States from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 2512 CR-24 in Hermon. There are 35 appointments available and those interested in attending are required to pre-register for the clinic.

Upon entering the clinic, attendees must show valid identification and are advised to a short sleeve shirt. Attendees must stay for a 15 to 30 minute observation period following the vaccination and will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 21 days after the first dose was administered.

Children attending the clinic should have a parent attend with them. If a parent or guardian is not available, the child must have written consent to receive the vaccine.

Those interested in attending can make an appointment on the Department of Health website. Anyone with questions regarding the clinic can call the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-229-3452.