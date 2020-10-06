Edward-Knox Central School switches to remote learning, conducts drive-thru COVID-19 testing

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following confirmation of COVID-19 cases within the school community, Edward-Knox Central School has switched to remote learning.

The Edward-Knox Central School District announced their full shift to remote learning on September 30, 2020 following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member.

EKCSD transitioned immediately to full-remote learning for two weeks, through October 14. Additionally, on October 2, the District transitioned CTE and special education students to a remote model until that date.

As of October 3, 2020, Edward-Knox has confirmed two additional cases within staff members, bringing the total to three cases of COVID-19.

Edwards-Knox Central School additionally partnered with Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center to host a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event. The testing took place outside of the school building and was open to all students, staff and community members.

