Edward- Knox Central Schools to follow remote instruction until December 7

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edward-Knox Central School Districrt has provided an update regarding instruction.

Edward-Knox Superintendent Erin Woods announced on November 28 that two students tested positive for the coronavirus. Following this announcement, Woods confirmed that the District will shift to remote instruction until December 7, 2020.

Superintendent Woods stated that the two cases could result in over 50 students and at least a dozen staff put under mandatory quarantine by St. Lawrence County Public Health. The District is currently working with public health to perform contact tracing.

Superintendent Woods also stated, “in the interest of protecting the health and safety of all staff and students within our school community, and due to a lack of coverage for those staff who may be quarantined, I believe this is the safest option forward. All CTE and out of district special education students will be fully remote as well. Based on the results of the contact tracing by Public Health, a decision will be made prior to Friday, December 4th regarding a return to in-person instruction for all of our students.”

As of November 30, five cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Edward-Knox Central School District. The two cases confirmed on November 28 were the first two confirmed in the District since October 15, 2020.

