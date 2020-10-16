Edward-Knox District receives positive student COVID-19 test, all mobile testing results negative

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edward-Knox Central School has provided and update on COVID-19 throughout the district.

Edward-Knox Central School District confirmed on October 15 that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following three staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

Edward-Knox switched to remote instruction on September 30, 2020, to mitigate the spread, and then hosted a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the school on October 5.

According to EKCSD, 162 individuals were tested at this event, and all results were returned negative.

The school district is set to follow remote instructio through October 26, 2020, and is currently conducting contact tracing with St. Lawrence County Public Health following an additional case of COVID-19.

