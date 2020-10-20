Edward-Knox Schools release updated hybrid instruction models following confirmed COVID-19 cases

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edward-Knox Central School District has released an updated hybrid instruction model for all students.

The Edward-Knox School District, previously transitioned its students to remote instruction due to positive COVID-19 cases. EKCSD officially released their new hybrid instruction model for all students on Monday.

The model will allow group elementary students into two cohorts, and allow each cohort to attend in-person instruction for two consecutive days each week. Pre-K and Kindergarten students will continue morning and afternoon groups for four day in-person instruction.

Edward-Knox also shared their updated model for students in grades seven through twelve. The model splits the grades by 7-9 and 10-12. The model is as followed for in-person instruction:

October 26th – December 11th

7th, 8th, 9th graders – Monday & Tuesday

10th, 11th, 12th graders – Wednesday – Friday

December 14 – January 29

7th, 8th, 9th graders – Monday – Wednesday

10th, 11th, 12th graders – Thursday & Friday

Additionally, EKCSD stated that those students who do not successfully meet academic standards to attend in-person each day of the week.

Edward-Knox stated that these models were developed by their school opening committee which consists of staff members, parents and board of educations members.

