Edwards-Knox Central School confirms student COVID-19 case

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Edwards-Knox Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases.

Edwards-Knox Central School District confirmed on Monday that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health.

According to Public Health, following contact tracing, no contacts has been found at school.

As of December 14, seven COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Edwards-Knox Central School District.

