HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Edwards-Knox Central School District is increasing its safety measures following the recent tragedies in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo.

According to Edwards-Knox Superintendent Erin Woods, in the last year, the District has taken several steps to increase safety and security.

The District now is ensuring that all exterior doors are locked and interior classroom doors are closed and locked during school hours. Edwards-Knox also hired an on-site School Resource Deputy in March of 2022 in collaboration with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

At the school’s main entrance, staff verifies the identity of visitors and the purpose of the visit before permitting access and cameras have been installed.

Additionally, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is set to host an active shooter drill in the Edwards-Knox District June 27 through June 29. This will involve federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

However, Woods said that the most effective measure the school community can take moving forward is to “understand eh shared responsibility for the safety of [EKCSD] staff, students and school community.”

Woods urged all parents to talk with their children about the importance of telling a trusted adult when suspicious activity arises.

The full message to parents can be read on the EKCSD website.