Edwards-Knox Central School District reopening full, in-person learning

HERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Edwards-Knox Central School District announced their reopening plans for the upcoming school year.

On August 11 Superintendent Erin. E. Woods announced the district is planning to fully return to in-person learning, Monday through Friday, for the 2021 school year. At this time the district will not be providing an option for remote instruction.

According to the Superintendent, the district is waiting on guidance from federal, state, and local public health to outline mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Once they receive updated guidance they will discuss a a reopening plan regarding the topics.

The district will be welcoming students back on Tuesday, September 7 for the new school year.