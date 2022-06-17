HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local schools are being affected by an ongoing power outage in St. Lawrence County.

Due to the outage, Edwards-Knox Central School District delayed its start time by one hour.

As of 8:30 a.m. on June 17, over 3,000 National Grid customers were without power in St. Lawrence County. Power restoration is expected by 10 a.m.

Outages were caused by severe thunderstorms that hit the North Country on Thursday. This resulted in storm damage including downed wires and tree limbs.

