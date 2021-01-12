Edwards- Knox extends remote learning due to COVID-19 quarantines

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edwards-Knox Schools have provided an update regarding instruction.

Edwards-Knox Central School District Superintendent Erin Woods announced on Tuesday that the District has extended virtual instruction through January 25, 2021.

According to Woods, this decision is following the confirmation of additional COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 20 instructional staff and drivers placed in quarantine. Woods stated that the District is unable to cover the classrooms and provide transportation to students “for a safe return to school.”

This change affects all students in grades UPK through 12.

Additionally, students attending the Career and Technical Education programs at Southwest Tech will not attend in-person. However, out of district programs will continue in-person instruction and CTE programs will be offered remotely.

Superintendent Woods stated “as COVID cases continue to escalate in our county, please continue to be diligent with following the health and safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing, proper hygiene, and avoiding gatherings. It is up to us all to do our part to keep cases from rising.”

The following statistics are the most updated for Edwards-Knox Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/faculty COVID-19 cases Total Edwards-Knox Elementary 7 4 11 Edwards-Knox High School 7 3 10 Total 21

