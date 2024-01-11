WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Both the South Jefferson Central and Edwards-Knox Central school districts may not be holding classes today, but they are lending a hand to district residents.

Edwards-Knox will offer free food to people from noon until 1 p.m. today. Anyone seeking a meal will need to go to the cafeteria doorway.

Meals will be limited to sandwiches, wraps and salads due to the power outage.

At South Jeff, the school will be open at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and offer hot food, showers, warmth and a place to charge electronic devices along with using WiFi.