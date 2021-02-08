Edwards-Knox Schools extends remote instruction due to entire food service department in quarantine

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edwards-Knox announced on Monday plans to extend remote learning for all students due to the quarantine of essential staff.

Edwards-Knox Central School District Superintendent Erin Woods confirmed that an additional staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in the quarantine of the entire Food Service Department until February 10.

According to Woods, several staff and students have been identified as potential contacts as well, so the District has extended remote learning until Thursday. This change affects all students in grades UPK through 12.

Additionally, students attending the Career and Technical Education programs at Southwest Tech will not attend in-person. However, out of district programs will continue in-person instruction and CTE programs will be offered remotely.

Superintendent Woods stated “as COVID cases continue to escalate in our county, please continue to be diligent with following the health and safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing, proper hygiene, and avoiding gatherings. It is up to us all to do our part to keep cases from rising.”

Superintendent Woods also shared that as the District’s mid-winter break begins on Monday, February 15, she understands if “some parents may prefer to keep their children remote for the remainder of the week.” However, the District will reopen for in-person instruction on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

The following statistics are the most updated for Edwards-Knox Central School District.