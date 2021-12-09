HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday events are being canceled due to rising COVID-19 concerns.

The Edwards-Knox Central School District announced on December 7 that its has postponed its Winter Concert. According to District leaders, the decision was made as COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the community.

“A significant number of students in our district are in mandatory quarantine resulting from COVID-19 exposure,” EKCSD Superintendent Erin E. Woods said in a message to the community.

“We are continuing to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. We remain in close contact with medical professionals, including St. Lawrence County Public Health, to ensure that we are implementing the necessary protocols to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our students,” Woods added.

The Edwards-Knox Central School District Winter Concert was previously scheduled for Thursday, December 9. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.