Edwards- Knox Schools switch to remote learning through Jan.4 following positive COVID-19 case

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Edwards-Knox Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases and a switch in instruction.

Edwards-Knox Central School District informed the community on Tuesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following this announcement, the District dismissed all students early and immediately switched to remote learning. According to the District’s Superintendent, all students will follow remote learning through January 4, 2021.

The District shared that they are working closely with the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health to perform contact tracing and the return to in-person instruction.

As of December 15, eight cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Edwards- Knox Central School District.

