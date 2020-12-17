Edwards-Knox schools switch to remote learning through January 4 following new COVID-19 case

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Edwards-Knox Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 cases and changes to instruction.

Edwards-Knox Central School District confirmed on Wednesday that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health.

According to the District, due to a large number of staff members identified as potential contacts, the District officially switched to remote learning on December 15, 2020. The District is expected to remain remote through January 4, 2021.

However, EKCSD stated that students in outside programs such as Career and Technical Education programs, will continue to attend in-person instruction through December 22, 2020.

The District also urged members of the community to be diligent and follow health and safety guidelines.

As of December 16, nine COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Edwards-Knox Central School District.

LATEST STORIES: