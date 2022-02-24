GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A car crash in Gouverneur left a woman dead on Wednesday.

New York State Police confirmed that on February 23, Marie Solange, age 27 from Watertown was traveling with one passenger on State Highway 11 in the Town of Gouverneur, when 81-year-old Catherine E. Matthews of Edwards traveled into her lane.

Police said Matthews was attempting to make a left-hand turn into the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station when she entered Solange’s lane.

An investigation determined that Solange attempted to avoid hitting Matthews by traveling onto the shoulder but failed.

Matthews was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries and died.

Solange and her passenger were treated on the scene of the crash for minor injuries.