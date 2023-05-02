MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An update has been provided for one of the North Country’s top tourist attractions.

The Visitor Center at the Eisenhower Lock will remain closed for the 2023 navigation season, according to a press release from the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.

This closure is due to ongoing construction at the new visitor center, GLS said in the press release.

However, the Seaway Corporation confirmed that the North Overlook Viewing Lot will be open for visitors to view ships passing through the lock.

Visitors can obtain up-to-date information on estimated vessel transit times through the following ways: