MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recreational activities have been banned on St. Lawrence Seaway locks in the North Country.

On February 9, The U.S. Department of Transportation and Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation restricted recreational activities on the Eisenhower and Snell Locks.

According to the Agencies, all persons, including ice fisherman, snowmobile and All-Terrain Vehicle operators are banned from using the canal in the area between the two locks.

These restrictions were issued in the area due to the possibility of unstable ice cover on the St. Lawrence River.

The DOT and GLSLSDC will continue to enforce these restrictions until they are rescinded and ice cover is deemed safe for recreation.