Election 2021: Where to vote in Jefferson County

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watertown N.Y. Election Day (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of voters in Jefferson County will head to the polls starting early tomorrow morning.

The 2021 General Election will take place on November 2. This year, residents will vote on canidates running for county legislator, town clerks, town supervisors, highway superintendents, council members, village mayors and more.

All poll sites will be open to voters on November 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Below is a breakdown of site throughout Jefferson County.

City of Watertown

  • District 12/2: Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station
  • Districts 12/1 and 12/3: Stone Presbyterian Church
  • District 13/1, 13/2 and 13/3L 1st Church of the Nazarene
  • Districts 14/1 and 15/1: Our Lady of Sacred Heart (Dostie Hall)
  • District 15/2: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym
  • Districts 14/2 and 15/3: Midtown Towers

Town of Adams

  • Districts 1 and 2: Town and Village of Adams Municipal Office
  • District 3: Adams Center Fire Department

Town of Alexandria

  • Districts 1 and 2: Town of Alexandria Office
  • District 3: Redwood Fire Hall

Town of Antwerp

  • Districts 1 and 2: Town of Antwerp Town Office

Town of Brownville

  • Districts 1 and 2: Brownville Fire Hall
  • Districts 3 and 4: Dexter Municipal Building
  • District 5: Pillar Point Fire Station

Town of Cape Vincent

  • Districts 1 and 2: Cape Vincent Recreation Park

Town of Champion

  • District 1: Champion Fire Station
  • District 2: Village of West Carthage Municipal Building

Town of Clayton

  • District 1: Depauville Fire Department
  • District 2 and 3: Clayton Municipal Building

Town of Ellisburg

  • District 1 and 2: Mannsville Fire Department
  • District 3 and 4: Town of Ellisburg Office

Town of Henderson

  • District 1: Town of Henderson Office

Town of Hounsfield

  • District 1: Village of Sackets Harbor Office
  • District 2: Town of Hounsfield Office

Town of LeRay

  • Districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7: Evans Mills Fire Hall
  • Districts 4 and 5: Village of Black River Municipal Office
  • District 8: Calcium Fire Department

Town of Lorraine

  • District 1: Town of Lorraine Office

Town of Lyme

  • District 1 and 3: Lyme Town Office
  • District 2: Three Mile Bay Fire Hall

Town of Orleans

  • District 1: Town of Orleans Office
  • District 2: Fishers Landing Fire Hall

Town of Pamelia

  • District 1 and 2: Town of Pamelia Office

Town of Philadelphia

  • District 1 and 2: Philadelphia Fire Hall

Town of Rodman

  • District 1: Rodman Community Hall

Town of Rutland

  • District 1: Town of Rutland Office
  • District 2 and 3: Felts Mills Fire Department

Town of Theresa

  • District 1: Theresa Fire Barn

Town of Watertown

  • District 1 and 2: Town of Watertown Fire Department

Town of Wilna

  • District 1 and 5: Church of the Nazarene, Carthage
  • Districts 2 and 3: Deferiet Village Office
  • District 4: Natural Bridge Community Center

Town of Worth

  • District 1: Town of Worth Barn

There are over 59,000 active enrolled voters in the county. To identify which poll site to cast your ballot, visit the Jefferson County Voter Information Center online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories