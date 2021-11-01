Election 2021: Where to vote in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of voters in Jefferson County will head to the polls starting early tomorrow morning.

The 2021 General Election will take place on November 2. This year, residents will vote on canidates running for county legislator, town clerks, town supervisors, highway superintendents, council members, village mayors and more.

All poll sites will be open to voters on November 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Below is a breakdown of site throughout Jefferson County.

City of Watertown

District 12/2: Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station

Districts 12/1 and 12/3: Stone Presbyterian Church

District 13/1, 13/2 and 13/3L 1st Church of the Nazarene

Districts 14/1 and 15/1: Our Lady of Sacred Heart (Dostie Hall)

District 15/2: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym

Districts 14/2 and 15/3: Midtown Towers

Town of Adams

Districts 1 and 2: Town and Village of Adams Municipal Office

District 3: Adams Center Fire Department

Town of Alexandria

Districts 1 and 2: Town of Alexandria Office

District 3: Redwood Fire Hall

Town of Antwerp

Districts 1 and 2: Town of Antwerp Town Office

Town of Brownville

Districts 1 and 2: Brownville Fire Hall

Districts 3 and 4: Dexter Municipal Building

District 5: Pillar Point Fire Station

Town of Cape Vincent

Districts 1 and 2: Cape Vincent Recreation Park

Town of Champion

District 1: Champion Fire Station

District 2: Village of West Carthage Municipal Building

Town of Clayton

District 1: Depauville Fire Department

District 2 and 3: Clayton Municipal Building

Town of Ellisburg

District 1 and 2: Mannsville Fire Department

District 3 and 4: Town of Ellisburg Office

Town of Henderson

District 1: Town of Henderson Office

Town of Hounsfield

District 1: Village of Sackets Harbor Office

District 2: Town of Hounsfield Office

Town of LeRay

Districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7: Evans Mills Fire Hall

Districts 4 and 5: Village of Black River Municipal Office

District 8: Calcium Fire Department

Town of Lorraine

District 1: Town of Lorraine Office

Town of Lyme

District 1 and 3: Lyme Town Office

District 2: Three Mile Bay Fire Hall

Town of Orleans

District 1: Town of Orleans Office

District 2: Fishers Landing Fire Hall

Town of Pamelia

District 1 and 2: Town of Pamelia Office

Town of Philadelphia

District 1 and 2: Philadelphia Fire Hall

Town of Rodman

District 1: Rodman Community Hall

Town of Rutland

District 1: Town of Rutland Office

District 2 and 3: Felts Mills Fire Department

Town of Theresa

District 1: Theresa Fire Barn

Town of Watertown

District 1 and 2: Town of Watertown Fire Department

Town of Wilna

District 1 and 5: Church of the Nazarene, Carthage

Districts 2 and 3: Deferiet Village Office

District 4: Natural Bridge Community Center

Town of Worth

District 1: Town of Worth Barn

There are over 59,000 active enrolled voters in the county. To identify which poll site to cast your ballot, visit the Jefferson County Voter Information Center online.