Election 2021: Where to vote in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Thousands of voters in Jefferson County will head to the polls starting early tomorrow morning.
The 2021 General Election will take place on November 2. This year, residents will vote on canidates running for county legislator, town clerks, town supervisors, highway superintendents, council members, village mayors and more.
All poll sites will be open to voters on November 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Below is a breakdown of site throughout Jefferson County.
City of Watertown
- District 12/2: Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station
- Districts 12/1 and 12/3: Stone Presbyterian Church
- District 13/1, 13/2 and 13/3L 1st Church of the Nazarene
- Districts 14/1 and 15/1: Our Lady of Sacred Heart (Dostie Hall)
- District 15/2: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym
- Districts 14/2 and 15/3: Midtown Towers
Town of Adams
- Districts 1 and 2: Town and Village of Adams Municipal Office
- District 3: Adams Center Fire Department
Town of Alexandria
- Districts 1 and 2: Town of Alexandria Office
- District 3: Redwood Fire Hall
Town of Antwerp
- Districts 1 and 2: Town of Antwerp Town Office
Town of Brownville
- Districts 1 and 2: Brownville Fire Hall
- Districts 3 and 4: Dexter Municipal Building
- District 5: Pillar Point Fire Station
Town of Cape Vincent
- Districts 1 and 2: Cape Vincent Recreation Park
Town of Champion
- District 1: Champion Fire Station
- District 2: Village of West Carthage Municipal Building
Town of Clayton
- District 1: Depauville Fire Department
- District 2 and 3: Clayton Municipal Building
Town of Ellisburg
- District 1 and 2: Mannsville Fire Department
- District 3 and 4: Town of Ellisburg Office
Town of Henderson
- District 1: Town of Henderson Office
Town of Hounsfield
- District 1: Village of Sackets Harbor Office
- District 2: Town of Hounsfield Office
Town of LeRay
- Districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7: Evans Mills Fire Hall
- Districts 4 and 5: Village of Black River Municipal Office
- District 8: Calcium Fire Department
Town of Lorraine
- District 1: Town of Lorraine Office
Town of Lyme
- District 1 and 3: Lyme Town Office
- District 2: Three Mile Bay Fire Hall
Town of Orleans
- District 1: Town of Orleans Office
- District 2: Fishers Landing Fire Hall
Town of Pamelia
- District 1 and 2: Town of Pamelia Office
Town of Philadelphia
- District 1 and 2: Philadelphia Fire Hall
Town of Rodman
- District 1: Rodman Community Hall
Town of Rutland
- District 1: Town of Rutland Office
- District 2 and 3: Felts Mills Fire Department
Town of Theresa
- District 1: Theresa Fire Barn
Town of Watertown
- District 1 and 2: Town of Watertown Fire Department
Town of Wilna
- District 1 and 5: Church of the Nazarene, Carthage
- Districts 2 and 3: Deferiet Village Office
- District 4: Natural Bridge Community Center
Town of Worth
- District 1: Town of Worth Barn
There are over 59,000 active enrolled voters in the county. To identify which poll site to cast your ballot, visit the Jefferson County Voter Information Center online.