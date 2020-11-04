JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Four new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Tuesday.
There have been 354 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 27,779 total tests
- 27,425 negative results
- 354 positive results
- 313 individuals recovered
- 325 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 441 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 39 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 1 hospitalization
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Election Day COVID-19 cases: Jefferson County adds 4 cases
- Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik secures NY District 21 win
- US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change
- World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
- Protesters gather across the nation, no wide unrest seen on election night
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.