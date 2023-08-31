WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The trend of people impersonating county board of elections staff has spread to the north country.

All the respective Facebook pages for the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence county boards of election have put out posts about people confronting voters at their homes and accusing voters of committing a crime because they allegedly appear in the state voter database more than once.

The boards of elections ask to provide as much detail as possible regarding these incidents. They will report this to local law enforcement in addition to the New York State Board of Elections.

Each county board stresses that they will never knock on your door. Any representation by someone at your door claiming to be BOE staff is false, and we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible.

Here are the contact numbers for anyone that has encountered this issue: