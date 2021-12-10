AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state-of-the-art electronic games area is now open to the public in the former High Limit Room at Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.

Six high-tech betting terminals with gaming options including Roulette and Black Jack have been added and the casino plans to add Craps and Poker to the lineup in the near future.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer our guests the best gaming options and more fun,” General Manager Emily Lauzon said. “This modernized gaming experience will provide them with additional ways to play their favorite games and even more chances to win!”

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort is owned by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of Akwesasne, NY. The property includes 130,000 square feet of gaming with 1,150 of the newest slot and video poker titles, table games, and a sports book, along with food venues, an on-site brewery and a hotel.