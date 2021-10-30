Elm Street Tacos truck brings horrors and food to North Country residents

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — What better way to celebrate Halloween than with some food from Freddy Kruger?

Elm Street Tacos scary food truck officially hit the road in July and has already made its mark on the North Country. They were parked at the CY Marketplace on October 30 so residents could dress up and enjoy their food in honor of the spooky season.

Juan and Ashley Di Bella are the owners of the truck and said the inspiration for the business came from their 17-year-old son. They said after they kept asking their son what he wanted to do he eventually told them his dream was to own a food truck. That was the only motivation the Di Bellas needed to get started.

“We’re like, it’s time to do it. How fast can we do it?” Ashley and Juan both said.

The Di Bella’s wasted no time getting to work and had their truck ready in just a few weeks.

“We figured if we were going to do it, we were going to do it right and we were going to hit the ground running,” Ashley said.

Juan said the unique theme came from their love for horror films, and that he was the one who suggested the idea that now has blossomed into their frightening food source.

“So, we’re horror movie fans, and I happened to say Elm Street and we added tacos to the end and we knew that was it,” Juan said.

Although the spooky theme is perfect for this time of year, Juan said residents can be scared by the truck year-round. He said the horror theme will remain on the truck whether it’s summer or fall.

Juan grew up in Mexico and said he was excited to bring his recipes to the North Country for residents to enjoy.

“I kinda look back, and you know my family helps me with the recipes. We’re trying to bring up some of the authentic Mexican food up to the North Country,” Juan said.

They said one of their favorite parts about their business is the reactions they get from local customers, as well as the relationships they’ve been able to form.

“People who say that this reminds them of home. People from Mexico or even from Texas or Arizona. They always go this reminds me of home, and that’s what we want, we want to bring that comfort up here.”

The Dibellas said they will continue to serve their food, rain or shine, and post where when they will be out serving customers on their Facebook Page.