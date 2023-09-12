ELMIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Elmira College is to launch its Soaring Eagles Take Flight initiative for students entering the College in the Fall of 2024.

According to a press release, this initiative covers out-of-pocket tuition and mandatory fees for New York State undergraduates whose families meet the program’s criteria. The new program expands the college’s commitment to access and affordability.

At Elmira College, we believe that the challenges and complexities of today's global problems will require critical thinking skills and a diversity of perspectives,

The Take Flight program is for incoming, full-time undergraduate New York State residents starting with the Fall 2024 term. Students with a family-adjusted gross income of $50,000 or less and typical family assets will automatically qualify for the award. The process is easy, after students complete an admission application and certification of financial need, they will automatically receive the Take Flight benefit.

“Our hope is that Take Flight will encourage students with different life experiences and financial means to consider joining the Soaring Eagle family. Elmira College was founded on providing a high-quality education to enthusiastic and promising learners who would not have the same opportunity elsewhere. We seek to continue that tradition by providing broad access and removing the barrier of cost for this generation of students.” Eric Sykes, Vice President of Enrollment Management

Elmira College already offers one of the lowest tuition prices of any four-year private college in the region and provides all of its students with gift aid through scholarships or institutional grants. The College will continue to provide financial aid for students who do not qualify for Take Flight, based on need and merit.

More information is available by visiting the Soaring Eagles Take Flight Initiative website.